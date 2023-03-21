Guy Wilson Weikert, 90, of Fairfield, passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Monday, March 20, 2023 after a brief illness.
Born May 1, 1932, in Fairfield, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Mae (Kepner) Weikert. Guy was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, M. Jane (Stem) Weikert, who died in 1995.
He had been employed as an electrician by ISP Industries in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., for 41 years, retiring in 1994. Guy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield, Blue Ridge Sportsmen Association and Fairfield AmVets Post #172. Guy enjoyed pitching in the old Mar-Penn baseball league in his younger days, along with hunting and fishing in the Fairfield area.
He is survived by his four children, Linda Martz (Bill) of Waynesboro, Pa., Susan Kump (Doug) of Fairfield, Randall Weikert of Manteo, N.C., and Joseph Weikert (Rommel) of Washington, D.C.; three grandsons, Sean Yeakle (Jennifer) of Carlisle, Pa., Jason Kump (Jennifer) of Fairport, N.Y., and Aaron Kump (Jason) of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and three great-grandchildren, Braden, Parker and Madison Kump. Guy was predeceased by his sister, JoAnn Tressler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Drahus Oslik officiating. Interment will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home, 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
