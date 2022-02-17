Donna Eileen Plank, 75, Winding Drive, Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home.
She was born November 4, 1946, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Jacob and Armatha Ness Snyder.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ronald L. Plank; a daughter, Lori Bobsin and her husband Timothy of Fisherville, Va.; a son, Curtis Plank and his wife Echo of Hanover, Pa.; and grandchildren, Matthew Bobsin, William Bobsin and Mya Plank. Donna is predeceased by two sisters, Ann Leatherman and Shirley Michaels; and two brothers, Jacob Snyder and Edward Snyder.
Donna was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. She was a 1965 graduate of Gettysburg High School and graduated from Empire Beauty School. For many years she owned and operated Eastside Beauty Salon in Gettysburg. Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed her several Doberman dogs through the years, especially KC.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
