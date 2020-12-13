Norma J. Cooley. 85, of Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the loving wife of Clair Eugene Cooley who died Jan. 5, 2016.
She was born March 29, 1935 in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Weikert) Swope.
She is survived by her son Clifford Cooley, Biglerville; brother, Charles Swope, Jr. and wife Kathy, Biglerville and sister, Patricia Flickinger and husband Allen, Jersey Shore.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, Eva and Catherine.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
To share memories of Norma J. Cooley, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
