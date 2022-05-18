Jean Thérèse LaRue McCullough, age 91, of Fayetteville, Pa., passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022.
She was born in her grandmother’s house in Clifton Heights, Pa., on April 20, 1931, to William and Marie LaRue. Jean graduated from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia in 1949, attended St. Joseph’s University in Brooklyn, New York, and worked at Eastern Airlines in Rockefeller Center before marrying William (“Bill”) James McCullough, her husband of 67 years, who passed away in November 2020.
Jean’s early life inspired a love of travel, as her father’s career in air traffic controlling took them to New York, Kansas, California, and Washington, D.C. Jean often shared that she went to 12 schools in 12 years.
Jean made a wonderful home wherever she went. She and Bill lived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and San Bernadino, California, while Bill was in the Air Force. After Bill’s discharge, he went to work in the furniture industry and eventually started Madison Square Furniture with his brother James. Bill and Jean followed career opportunities from Smithtown, New York, to Kensington and Rockville, Maryland, and finally Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
In retirement, they moved to Fayetteville. Summers were saved for their home in Bethany Beach, where Jean enjoyed being with her children and entertaining friends.
Jean and Bill traveled extensively throughout the United States, beginning with their honeymoon trip through a hurricane to West Palm Beach. They enjoyed international travel to Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, and France, in search of McCullough family genealogy. Their love of travel and adventure continued well into their later years, including a rafting trip down the Columbia River, where they slept under the stars. Jean also travelled with friends to Russia, Greece, and Turkey. She had the distinction of being within range of both Three Mile Island and Chernobyl on the day of their meltdowns, but to our great good fortune, she escaped unscathed.
Jean easily and actively engaged with people she met and she could coax the life story out of anyone — a hairdresser, waitress, librarian, or the person standing next to her at a store. If she ran into them again 10 years later, she would remember the names of their children, where they lived, the work they did.
In her fifties, Jean learned to drive. She also learned to swim, conquering a life-long fear inspired by nearly drowning as a child.
Jean loved to plan parties and holiday gatherings. She was an excellent cook and was known within her family as the Queen of Desserts. She taught her children the culinary arts and the importance of being together. She was kind, generous with her time, unfailingly gracious, and the beacon of her family.
Jean demonstrated her gift for service to others through a variety of organizations. She became a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Gettysburg upon moving there in 1975. She served as a member of the Vestry, becoming the first Woman Senior Warden in the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. She taught Sunday school and served on the Altar Guild. She served as president of Church Women United and Episcopal Church Women. Jean was a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross at Gettysburg Hospital, the Adams County Library and the Holiday Bureau’s Christmas Bazaar. She belonged to the Fayetteville Chapter of Questers International.
Jean was a long-time member of the fellowship of Al-Anon and offered help and guidance whenever she could. She first learned of Al-Anon from watching a story line about an alcoholic doctor on the soap opera “General Hospital.” Jean found Al-Anon meetings in the Kensington area and learned about alcoholism as a family disease. Her subsequent attitude and actions led to sobriety for Bill, and later for several of her children and their children. It all began with Jean.
Jean began attending St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in 2021. Her family is grateful to Pastor Christopher Frye and the congregation for the loving welcome Jean received on Sunday mornings.
Along with her beloved Bill, she was preceded in death by daughter, Ruth Marie; sister, Jacqueline (“Jackie”) Collins; and brother, Patrick LaRue.
Jean is survived by her nine children, David (Mary), Catherine, Mary, Mark (Robert), Robert (Jacquelyn), Charles (Arlene), Daniel (Lisa), Carol (David), and Harold (Lori Jo); 17 grandchildren, Megan, Kelli, Katherine, Lillian (Dalton), John, Virginia (Brent), Matthew, William, Clarise (Douglas), Aram (“Jay”), Taylor, Annabelle, Evelyn, Henry, Maxwell, Greta, and Thomas; as well as four great-grandchildren and many cherished nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law James and John McCullough.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Having lost a child in infancy, St. Jude’s mission held a special place in Jean’s heart.
The family will receive visitors between 10 and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. It will be live-streamed; details about that will be available on the website for Monahan’s Funeral Home, https://www.monahanfuneralhome.com or on St. Luke’s website, https://stlukechambersburg.org/. There will be a graveside ceremony at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, followed by a luncheon at Appalachian Brewing Company, 259 Steinwehr Ave., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Everyone is welcome to any or all of this celebration of Jean’s life.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
