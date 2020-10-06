Richard D. “Dick” Herring, 89, of Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center.
Dick was the widower of Dorothy L. “Dottie” Appler Herring who died Sept. 27, 1997. He was the son of the late John Herring and Beulah Copenhaver Herring.
Dick was a 1949 graduate of Gettysburg High School and a veteran of the Korean War, where he was a sergeant first class in field command to the 45th Thunderbirds Battery C in the United States Army. He was an office manager for Keystone Cabinets and retired a bookkeeper at the Gettysburg Foundry.
Dick and Dottie were members of Elias Lutheran Church, Emmitsburg, Md. They didn’t have any children, and Dick was an only child, thus leaving him at the end of his family tree. He will be remembered by his cousins and friends, Betty Myers, John Buchheister, Samuel Topper, Pastor Jon Greenstone and his friends of Elias Lutheran Church. Dick was a member of the Gettysburg Moose. Dick and Dottie took lots of interest in their church and touched the lives of many people with their kindness and gentle touch.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Elias Lutheran Church, 100 W. North Ave., Emmitsburg, Md., with Pastor Jon Greenstone officiating. Burial, with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. There will be a viewing, Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elias Lutheran Church, 100 W. North St., Emmitsburg, PA 21727.
