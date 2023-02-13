Kathleen M. Lane, 88, of Fairfield, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Aiken, S.C.
Born July 8, 1934, in Belfast, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late James and Sarah (Martin) Mulholland. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Lane who died January 20, 2005.
Mrs. Lane worked for many years in New York as a telephone operator. She was a very active member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, as well as the Fairfield community as a whole.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Michele O’Connell and her husband Joseph of Aiken, S.C.; four grandsons, Corey and his wife Ashley, Christopher and his wife Sara, Michael and his wife Alexis, and Jayden; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Brian Mulholland and his wife Ellen of England. She was preceded in death by five siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield.
