Annie Elizabeth (Stem) McClain, 89, of Fairfield, passed away Thursday evening, June 2, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ira W. McClain who passed May 21, 2021. They were married 70 years. She was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Warren) Stem.
Mrs. McClain was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Fountaindale. She worked for Charnita Golf Course for many years managing the golf lounge. She then served as tax collector for Carroll Valley until she retired. She was a life member of Blue Ridge Sportsmans and former member of the Waynesboro Country Club. Annie enjoyed golfing and spending time with her family and friends. Anyone who knew Annie was fed well and enjoyed her tasty baked goodies.
Annie is survived by her daughter, Beverley Neiderer of New Oxford; her two granddaughters, Shannon Jesko and her fiancé Todd Senseney of Hanover, Pa., and Shellie Neiderer-Pevarnik and her husband Mark of Bayonet Point, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Joshua Neiderer, Kayla Ethridge and her husband John, Taylor Andros and her husband Alex, Chloe Pevarnik, Emily Jesko, Tyler Jesko, and Jack Senseney; and four great-great-grandchildren, Meika, Pippa, Noah, and John Henry. Annie was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Neiderer; a granddaughter, Sondra Neiderer; brothers, John Stem Jr. and Glen Stem; and sisters, Mary Jane Weikert, Janet Moore, and Lula Bender.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Kimberly Phillips officiating. Burial will be in the Fountaindale Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, June 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 654 Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield, PA 17320; or to the Fountaindale Union Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Clair Watson, 11955 Furnace Road, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214.
