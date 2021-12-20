Lea O. Chronister, age 43 of Gardners, passed away Dec. 14 at York Hospital. She was born Oct. 20, 1978 in Zamboanga Del Norte Mindanao, Phillipines, daughter of Jose Rosales Ortega and Victoria (Sagliba) Ortega. She was the wife of Randy E. Chronister of Gardners.
Lea was a machine operator for Knouse Foods, Inc., was the best wife ever and was a very loving step mother. Lea was a friend to all and would do anything for you.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her siblings, Edwin S. Ortega, Joevilo S. Ortega and Melanie Ortega Comeda.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street Bendersville where viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m.
