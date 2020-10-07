James Marshall Landis Jr., 88, Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Paramount Healthcare, Fayetteville, Pa.
He was born Oct. 18, 1931, at the Landis Family Farm in Fairfield, the son of the late James Marshall and Mary Flohr Landis Sr. The Landis Family has occupied the Landis Farm since 1854.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Fairfield and was sworn in as mayor by Judge John MacPhail on Jan. 16, 1970. He was the second Landis to be sworn in as mayor; Charles A. Landis was the mayor in 1900. Jim held other numerous positions in the Fairfield community. He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, a board member of Fairfield Union Cemetery, and a lifelong member of the Fairfield Lions Club.
Jim started his professional career as a “copy runner” for Western Union during President Eisenhower’s medical recovery in Gettysburg. He continued his career with Western Union, working both in Washington, D.C., and later at what is now known as “Site R” in Fairfield.
Jim’s interests include car collecting, especially Kaiser Frazer cars, train excursions, dancing competitions at Pen Mar Park in Blue Ridge Summit, “holding court” with all his friends at the Village Book and Table in Fairfield, and most important to him was the legacy of the Landis Homestead.
Mr. Landis was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia Sites and Betty Shriner. He is survived by five nieces and nephews, David Sites and his wife Ellen, Sandra Bittinger and her husband Charles, James Shriner and his wife Cheryl, Gregory Shriner and his wife Susan, and Anne Zapf and her husband Arthur, and Linda Kranias (predeceased) and her husband Ernie Kranias.
A graveside funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev Beverly Donnella officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13 E. Main St., Fairfield, PA 17320; or the Fairfield Lions Club.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
