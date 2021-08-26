Cheryl B. (Wolford) Rotz, 67, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Rotz Sr., who died February 12, 1999.
Cheryl was born October 1, 1953, in West Palm Beach, Florida, the daughter of the late Albert L. “Buzz” and Isobel A. (McFaulds) Wolford.
Cheryl was a 1972 graduate of Gettysburg High School, and attended Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Cheryl is survived by one brother, Albert Wolford and his wife Tammy of Gettysburg; two sisters, Ellen Livingston of New Oxford, and Robyn Rhodes of Gettysburg; a niece Shannon L. Strausbaugh and her husband Jeffrey of Hanover; two nieces and five nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Gary Wolford
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Heather Baker Foundation, c/o Linda Hartman, 678 Old Hanover Road, Spring Grove, PA. 17362.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
