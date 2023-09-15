Nicola “Nick” Dell’Aquila Jr., 90, of Littlestown, died on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at his home.
He was born on July 21, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was son of the late Nicola Dell’Aquila Sr. and Filomena (Venuto) Dell’Aquila.
Nick worked most of his life in the construction industry as a plasterer, however he retired from the city of Ft. Lauderdale as a water plant operator. He retired in Gettysburg and worked part time at Gettysburg College in the transportation department and also at Ski Liberty in Fairfield.
Nick was a man of many interests, he loved all things Italian, ballet, opera, symphony, and cooking gourmet meals for his friends and family. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers and the Pitt Panthers. His favorite place to be was on a ski slope anywhere in the world.
Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Terry A. (Houser) Dell’Aquila. He is also survived by his four children, Robert Dell’Aquila (Barbara), Anthony Dell’Aquila, Joseph Dell’Aquila (Michelle), and Carmen Dell’Aquila (Denise); his eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Nicholas Dell’Aquila; his sisters, Anna Maria LaPeccerela, and Loraine Plaikner; and his brother, Robert Dell’Aquila.
In accordance with Nick’s wishes there will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen, 22 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S., 117 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
