James J. Steffener, also known as Fr. Gerard Steffener, 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at BridgingLife Dove House, in Westminster, Md.
Born December 24, 1930, in Elizabeth City, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Leo and Lorietta Sands Steffener. He was the brother of the late Leo J. Steffener and George O. Steffener.
Fr. Steffener had a bachelor’s degree from Catholic University and a masters of science from Loyola College (now Loyola University of Maryland).
Fr. Steffener was ordained a priest of Jesus Christ on June 4, 1960. He served many parishes including, St. John Catholic Church, Westminster, Md., (1968- present); Fort Monmouth, N.J. (associate pastor 1978-1997); and Delone Catholic High (1971-1975 as a religion teacher and chaplain). He also drove a school bus for Delone Catholic High (1971-1985) and worked as a civilian contractor at Fort Dix (1978-1997).
He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Council 1393, Westminster, Md., and Voluntas Dei.
He enjoyed traveling to destinations such as Germany, Austria, Italy, New Zealand and Lima, Peru. He had a special interest in learning the German language and teaching others German. Fr. Gerard served as chaplain on a Norwegian American cruise ship from October-December 1972 with stops in Fiji, Bora Bora and Easter Island.
Fr. Steffener is survived by his nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Louis, James, Michael, William, Judith, Ann Marie and Mark.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April, 20, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Fr. Mark S. Bialek as celebrant.
For those unable to attend the Vigil Service or the Mass of Christian Burial, they will be live streamed. To access, go to the St. John Westminster Facebook page, at the times of the services https://www.facebook.com/saintjohnwestminster.
A private interment will be held in Sacred Heart Basilica Cemetery in Edge Grove, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. John Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157, www.sjwest.org.
Services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, Westminster, Md.
Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
