Frederick D. Rice, 76, 801 Myerstown Road, Gardners, passed away on Thursday, Jan, 21, 2021 at his home.
He was born Nov. 6, 1944 in Carlisle, the son of the late Harold and Loretta Group Rice. Mr. Rice is survived by his wife, Carrie Lichty Rice.
Fred was a lifelong fruit farmer on his family farm. He also had a fruit stand at Roots Farmers Market in Lancaster every Tuesday for many years. Following his retirement he held various jobs including at Giant Market in Dillsburg. Fred enjoyed movies and travel.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by three children: Holly Jo Hoak and her husband Scott of York Springs, Angie Myers and her husband Duane of New Oxford, Timothy D. Rice and his wife Heidi of Spring Grove; six grandchildren: Koty Hoak, Bailey Hoak, Nikita Myers, Camden Rice, Braxton Rice, Jaden Rice; two brothers, Marlin Rice, Lonnie Rice; and a sister, Linda Murtoff.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
