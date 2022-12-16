Trudy Lynn Miller, 65, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at UPMC West Shore Hospital. Born in Harrisburg, Pa., on February 8, 1957, she was a daughter of Paul and Jacqueline (Schmid) Fritz. Trudy was the loving wife of the late Larry G. Miller, with whom she was married for eight years.
Trudy was a graduate of Littlestown Senior High School and worked as a secretary for the Commonwealth of PA before retiring. She enjoyed crafting, taking trips to the beach, and loved her dog Mocha.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Terry Eichelberger (Greg); her nephew, Jason Eichelberger; her niece, Shelly Ahlers (Jason); and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services will be held private at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adams County SPCA,11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society Inc.
