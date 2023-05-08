Colleen Reese

Colleen K. Reese, of Hanover, passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 76. She was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Catherine M. (Egan) Reese.
She is survived by her brother, David J. Reese and his wife Betsy; her niece, Alyson Reese; her nephew, David Hertz and his wife Alison; and her great-nephew, Hank Hertz.
Colleen graduated with honors from Hanover High School and Millersville State College. Her life’s goal was to become a teacher. After graduation from college, she spent the next 38 years teaching second graders in the South Western School District. She started at Park Hills Elementary, but most of her career was spent at West Manheim Elementary. She loved her second-graders, and for the next 38 years she went to the South Western High School graduation ceremonies of all her former students, never missing one. She also sent to each of her former students a congratulatory note upon graduation to let them know how proud she was of each and every one of them.
Through the years Colleen furthered her education by attaining three master’s degrees, one each in education, reading, and library science. She had been named Teacher of the Year in the district as well as South Central Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Educator from Shippensburg University.
For years Colleen has been a member of the Beta Delta Chapter of the Delta Gamma Kappa Society that promotes excellence in education. She also volunteered at the Hanover Public Library and Gladfelter Library in Spring Grove.
Since her retirement as a teacher in 2006 she had remained active in the community by serving as president of the UPMC Hanover Auxiliary as well as a docent at the Myers Mansion. Her hobbies included playing Mah Jongg with the girls at The Brethren Home, taking trips to Williamsburg, teeing it up on the golf course, shopping, and antiquing. Colleen has often said that she is so fortunate to have lived such an enriched life, one in which she was able to affect so many young lives and develop such an abundance of strong friendships.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation in celebration of Colleen’s life on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Rev. Michael P. Reid II officiating. Interment will take place at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.
Funeral services under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.
