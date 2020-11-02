Edward Francis Luckenbaugh Jr. passed away on Nov. 1, 2020, at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford. He was 84.
Ed, as he was known by family and friends, was a mainstay in the greater Gettysburg community where he sold cars for nearly 35 years, first for Zentz Chevrolet Buick and later for Renn Kirby.
He was a faithful parishioner at St. Francis Xavier for most of his life where, as a young man, he served as an altar boy, then as a lector.
After graduating from Delone Catholic High School, he studied at Gettysburg College for one year, then left to serve in the U.S. Navy for four years doing a stint in Morocco where he ran a radio station and studied journalism via a correspondence course at Colombia University. He later went on to serve as sports information director at Dickinson College and was on the Carlisle beat as a reporter for the Patriot News.
More important, he was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 60 years. During the latter years of his marriage, he took on the challenging task of caring for her as she began to suffer from dementia. He was a father who loved his children, a brother who loved his family and a faithful Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Irene Luckenbaugh, their four children, three grandchildren and his four brothers.
Funeral services will be private. The family will receive friends and family at Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
