Chester Brent, 89, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was the husband of Elmina M. (Moore) Brent, the couple would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on April 10 this year.
Born on July 31, 1931 in Washington D.C., he was a son of the late Logan and Susan (Moore) Brent. He was a student at Gettysburg High School. He began to work at the orchards in Gettysburg and later joining the US Army for 2 years. For 26 years, he worked for Hall’s Trucking and finally 14 years at Frey Communications until his retirement in 2001. Chester was a hard worker, but family always came first. He enjoyed spending time with them, along with visiting his neighbors and playing horseshoes. He is a past member of the Brethren Christ Church.
Chester is survived by his son, Jeffrey Brent; daughter, Terri Hulsey; four grandchildren: Rocky Brent, Julie Gelbaugh, Bo Brent and Robert Salisbury; four great-granddaughters: Hazel, Jovie, Chloe and Joy; brother, Joe Brent and three sisters, Dorothy Redding, Sylvia Hough and Mary Ann Wolf. He is preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth, Virginia and Betty; and seven brothers: Michael, Cassius, William, Charles, Spencer, Steve and Larry.
A private service will be held at Moore’s Mountain Church in Lewisberry. Officiating will be Pastor Gavin Whitcomb. Burial is at Moore’s Cemetery. Beaver Urich Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110, to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to Moore’s Cemetery Association, 1062 Siddonsburg Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
