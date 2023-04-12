Dave Glotfelty, a beloved father and cherished friend to all, peacefully passed away on April 6, 2023. He was the eldest son of David and Genevieve, who were remarkable parents in their own right.
Dave had a love for biking, Aikido, computers, and indulging in games with his family and friends. Prior to his retirement, Dave had dedicated over 30 years of his career to the federal government. And in his leisure time, he reveled in traveling the world and creating memories with his beloved sons.
The ocean held a special place in Dave’s heart, and he was drawn to the scent of saltwater, and the feeling of the ocean breeze running through his hair. During his younger years, he enjoyed diving through the vibrant coral reefs and sailing the serene blue waters.
Dave loved sharing his passion and enthusiasm for the timeless music of the Beatles, the humor of Monty Python or The Firesign Theater, or the immersive worlds of fantasy and science fiction novels crafted by esteemed writers like Isaac Asimov and Tolkien.
Dave is survived by his dear brother, Jamuka; sister, Cathy; beloved grandson, Gavin; daughter-in-law, Casey; and his two adored sons, Kevin and James, who aspire to carry on his legacy of love and kindness everyday.
Memorial services to honor Dave’s memory will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, April 14, at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation period beginning at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Dave’s honor.
Though Dave’s mortal journey has come to an end, his soul shall continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Live long and prosper.
Online tributes and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.