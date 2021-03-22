William Michael “Mike” Fox, 46, of Orrstown, departed this life on the afternoon of Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Mike was born on April 14, 1974, in Frederick, Md., the son of William W. and Lou Anne (Wynkoop) Fox, of Orrstown. In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by his sister, Elizabeth L. Fox and her husband Dan McGloin of Easthampton, Mass.; aunts, Teresa Wynkoop of Waynesboro, Pa., and Betty Stevenson and husband Tom of Greencastle, Pa.; numerous other aunts; an uncle from Maryland; as well as many beloved friends.
Until the progression of his disease, Mike had been a produce manager at various Price Rite stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland. However, his passion was music. At the age of nine, Mike had his first trumpet lesson and his love for music began and continued non-stop for his entire life.
A 1992 graduate of Gettysburg High School, he performed in the marching and ceremonial brass bands and in orchestra. He studied music at Millersville University where he developed a love of Reggae music and formed the band Fink’s Constant. As a band member, Mike played guitar and performed vocals. Until a recent health complication, he had also played trumpet. Mike composed many of the lyrics and scores for the band’s performances. His humor and witticism will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
His funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., Shippensburg. There will be no public viewing, visitation, or funeral service at this time. However, a celebration of Mike’s life will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, c/o the Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.