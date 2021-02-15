Our beautiful, beloved mother, June M. (Sebright) McIlwee, 94, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at her residence in Hanover, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Paul K. McIlwee Sr., her husband of 72 years, who died on Jan. 21, 2018.
June was born Aug. 28, 1926, in New Oxford, the daughter of the late David G. and Rosie M. (Wildasin) Sebright.
June was a lifelong member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Hanover.
June is survived by a daughter, Paulette K. Dubbs of McSherrystown; a daughter, Barbara A. Perrone of Hanover; a son, Paul K. McIlwee Jr. and his wife Stephanie of Hanover; a daughter, Rosellen L. Fairall and her husband Duane Sweep of Burnsville, Minn.; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; eight step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; five sisters, Emma Bair of Hanover, Carlyn Sebright of New Oxford, Winifred Shorb of Hanover, Shirley Byers of Chambersburg, and Nancy Prevelle of Santa Cruz, Calif.; and one brother, Junior Sebright of Alabama. She was predeceased by three brothers, Merle, Fred, and Kermis Sebright; and two sisters Thelma Sanders, and Sylvia Laughman
Graveside services will be on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the New Oxford Cemetery, with the Rev. David Kiel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to, Visiting Nursing Assoc. of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 or St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 31 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The family wishes to thank the VNA for their special loving care. Feiser Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
