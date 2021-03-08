Ruth L. Books, 101, of Dillsburg passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover.
She was born Aug. 30, 1919, in Heidlersburg, the daughter of the late Harry and Zora (Smith) Little.
Ruth was retired from the former Dillsburg Dress Factory and was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dillsburg.
She was the widow of Cleo E. Books.
Ruth is survived by two sons, Earl E. Books of Mineral, Va., and Edward P. Books of Hanover; one sister, Verjean Burgoon of Texas; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Dillsburg Cemetery, Mountain Road. Services will also be available to view on the Cocklin Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Baltimore St., Dillsburg, PA 17019.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.