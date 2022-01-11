Anne Marie (Dudley) DeBoeser, 86, peacefully passed away on January 10, 2022, at the Spring Arbor Memory Care facility in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Born on December 15, 1935, to Francis and Madeleine Dudley in Chester, Pennsylvania, Anne attended St. Philomena Catholic School and graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School. She married the late Col. Edward Vincent DeBoeser Jr. in 1958, immediately following his graduation from the USMA.
Army life took Anne and Vince to a variety of posts, including California, New Mexico, Germany, New Orleans and Washington, D.C. At retirement they settled in Gettysburg, where they enjoyed nearly 30 years together, and in the company of classmates, colleagues, friends and family. Anne and Vince were active members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield.
Anne enjoyed entertaining, reading, and the constant companionship of faithful dogs. She was a Master Gardener, and an active Ikebana flower show participant and judge in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. Anne was also a dedicated bridge player, participating with several Gettysburg groups.
Anne is survived by a son, Thomas DeBoeser and his wife Tina of Stafford, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ian DeBoeser and his wife Elizabeth, William DeBoeser, and Haley Anne DeBoeser; a sister-in-law, Diane Terry and her husband Ken of Albuquerque, New Mexico; as well as four nieces and nephews.
Anne will be interred alongside her beloved husband at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice at Mary Washington Healthcare, 2300 Fall Hill Ave., Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
