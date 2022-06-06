Funeral services for Carolyn Snyder Lott, of Gardners, will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive, Carlisle, Pa.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A luncheon will follow the service at Carlisle Country Club, 1242 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, Pa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.