Anna Ellwortha "Beaner" (Renner) Weaver, 97, of Littlestown, died Jan 1, 2021 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village in Gettysburg. Born Jan. 1, 1924 in Littlestown at the family home, she was the second daughter of the late Samuel E. and Catherine P. (Krug) Renner. Beaner was a gradute of Littlestown High School in 1941 and the Garfield Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1944. She had been employed with Hanover Hospital.
Beaner was preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Weaver on Sept 13, 2011; her son, Robert V.B. Weaver in August 2021; her daughter-in-law, Susan (Hofe) Weaver in Nov 2020; and her sister, Nadine M. (Renner) Long Busbey in Aug 19, 2006.
Beaner was a life member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. In her active years she was a Sunday School teacher and Bible School teacher, choir, council and L.C.W. member. Beaner was a member of GFWC Women's Community Club of Littlestown since 1965 and a life member of VFW Aux 6954. Surviving are her son, Robin J. Weaver and wife, Stephani (Zuffuto); her five grandchildren: Kimberly Evan and Michael, Robert V.B. Weaver, Jr, Amy Kreidler and Grayson, Beau J.R. Weaver, Shane M.S. Weaver and her five great-grandchildren: Michael R., Nicholas J. and Andrew G. Evan, Amylea, Ainsley and Grayson Kreidler and Theo and Romeo Weaver.
Graveside Memorial Service is Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. The family suggests memorial contributions to Anna's church @ 665 St. John's Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Lutheran Social Services, GLRV, 1075 Old Harrisburg Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
