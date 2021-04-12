Noah Speelman, 52, of Gettysburg, died April 9, 2021.
Noah was born Jan. 3, 1969. He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Watson and her husband, Samuel Watson; granddaughters Anastasia Watson and Octavia Watson; sister Michelle Speelman; and brothers Adam Dixon, father of Kelsey Dixon and Shane Dixon; Patrick Dixon and wife Lori Dixon, parents of Darren Dixon; Micah Dixon, father of Cody Altland. Noah was predeceased by a sister, Stacey Hamaker.
