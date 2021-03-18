Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert (Bob) Russell Sieck, age 84, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday March 14, 2021, at York Hospital.
He was born in Baltimore, Md., April 29, 1935. He was a graduate of McDonough High School in 1953, and Gettysburg College in 1957. Bob married his college sweetheart, Carol Jane Leatherman Sieck, on March 22, 1958.
Bob entered the United States Army, Military Intelligence Corp and served 26 years before retiring in 1984 in Falls Church, Virginia. He attained fluency in French at the Army Language School in Monterey, California.
Bob and Carol moved back to their alma mater, Gettysburg College, in 1994. Bob spent the next 25years as a dedicated advisor to his beloved Phi Gamma Delta, Xi Chapter, fraternity managing the chapter’s endowment fund and fraternal house administration.
Bob is survived by his wife Carol; and two sons, Scott and his wife Maureen and their daughter Sabrina, and Col. Brian Sieck and his wife Wendy and their son and his wife Wade and Kalen Sieck and their children Louis Brian Sieck and Margret Anne Sieck. Bob will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery later this year.
Request that memorials be made, in his honor of a second chance at life by receiving a heart transplant over 25 years ago, to the Robert Sieck Endowment, Hershey (PSU) Heart & Vascular Institute PO Box 852 Hershey PA 717033-0852.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
