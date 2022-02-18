Joyce S. Snyder, age 82, of New Oxford, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Kadima Nursing and Rehab in Palmyra. She was born Thursday, September 7, 1939, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Clair J. and Pearl A. (Slaybaugh) Starry.
Joyce graduated from Biglerville High School in 1957. She was formerly employed as a legal secretary by Swope, Heiser and McQuaide Law Offices in Gettysburg. She was a member of Heidlersburg United Brethren in Christ Church.
Her husband, Donald Snyder, passed in 2013. She survived by her sister, Carolyn K. Starry-Chucknow of New York, N,Y.; and brother, Gene S. Starry of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by one sister, Marion Fetrow; and one brother, Dean Starry.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
