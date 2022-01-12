Darwin F. “Sonny” Heagey, 84, of Moose Road, Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in his home with his daughters, after a short battle with Interstitial Lung disease.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Mary, in 2004; his son-in-law, Brian Miller; his sisters, Martha and Joan; and brother, Dave. He is survived by his brother, Dan and his wife Max of Mississippi; and his sister-in-law, Robin Heagey of Gettysburg.
He was born March 29, 1937, the son of the late Donald F. Heagey and Emma Flickinger Heagey of Gettysburg.
In addition he is survived by his daughters, Sharon Sentz and her husband Michael of Littlestown, Diana Heagey of Gettysburg, Cindy Miller of Gettysburg, and Patricia Flickinger and her husband Dennis of Gettysburg.
He loved his nine grandchildren, Amanda, Bree, Ben, Zach, Brittany, Devon, Dennis, Emma and Rebecca. He was proud to have 12 great-grandchildren, Allie, Miller, Aizlyn, Zaiden, Henry, Noah, Karlin, Dempsey, Calvin, Cailyin, and the newest additions, Zachary and Marshall.
Sonny was a tile setter for Garretson Tile Company for 45 years. He retired at the age of 70.
He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, burning his woodstove, gathering eggs, and riding in the combine. He spent his days working in the garden, cutting wood and counting the railroad cars of the train each day.
He loved NASCAR and his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. He was proud of his John Deere tractor and his love of Chevrolets and his collection of frogs. He cherished time spent with his companion, Judy Yingling.
Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
It’s not good-bye but so long for now.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.