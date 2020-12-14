Charles R. Nell Sr., 87, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Naomi (Miller) Nell, his wife of 65 years.
Charles was born Nov. 24, 1933, in Franklintown, the son of the late Eugene and Pauline (Ryder) Nell.
Charles was a member of Upper Conewago Church of The Brethren in Abbottstown, and he was the owner, along with Naomi, of Charles R. Nell Quality Meats.
In addition to his wife Naomi, Charles is survived by three daughters, Karen Lehigh (Samuel) of Hanover, Sonya Keller (Barry) of East Berlin, and Michelle Arndt (Bruce) of Littlestown; a son, Charles R. Nell Jr. (Camilla) of Hanover; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Fred Nell and Wayne Nell, both of New Oxford; and two sisters, Janice Godfrey of Seven Valleys, and Joan Grim of Abbottstown. He was predeceased by four brothers, Vernon, Paul, Ernest and Harry Nell; and two sisters, Vivian Shaffer and Elaine Martin.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Helps, 1445 Abbottstown Pike, Hanover, PA 17331.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.