Beth Ann Morrissey, age 52, of Lancaster, passed away July 12, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born September 11, 1969, in Manassas, Va., a daughter of Alfred N. Shapiro and Judy (Martin) Shapiro.
Beth Ann was of Mormon faith.
She is survived by her mother, Judy, father, Alfred and wife, Barbara of Aspers; her son, Justin R. Vance of York; brother, David C. Shapiro and wife Terri of Manassas, Va.; sister, Heidi R. King of Gettysburg; stepsister, Christy G. Brackett and husband Marshall of Stafford, Va.; and stepbrother, Phillip E. Godinez and wife Andrea of Hansville, Wash.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Rev. Dan Summers will be officiating.
