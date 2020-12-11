Jean O. Scott, 87, of Orrtanna, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital, Dec. 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Gettysburg, on Jan. 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Isabelle Shultz.
Jean enjoyed baking and working in her garden. She had been employed at various factories in the Adams County area for many years: Musselsman’s Food in Biglerville; Essex Wire; Gettysburg Shoe Co.; and Eisenhower Inn. Jean had also worked at Benny’s Fruit Market in Orrtanna.
She is survived by one daughter, Beverly E. Scott of Hanover, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Allen W. Fravel Jr. and wife Melissa Fravel of St. Thomas, Pa., Jerry Fravel and wife Amy Fravel of Gardners, Esteban Banda of Chambersburg, Pa., Juanita Mandrano of Lexington Park, Md., Lorenzo Banda of Abbottstown, and Jesus Banda and wife Chelsey Banda of Dover, Pa.; and one predeceased grandchild Stephany Banda of Florida; 16 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Merle Shultz of Fairfield, Melvin Shultz and wife Mary Lou of Aspers, and Richard Shultz and wife Diane of Orrtanna; four sisters, Margaret Monn and Pearl Shultz, both of Orrtanna, Betty Breach and husband Stanley of Camp Hill, Pa., and Joyce Snyder and husband Robert of Dillsburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by two sisters, Marie Marks and Mary Shultz; and four brothers, Nelson, Francis “Charlie”, Donald and Barry Shultz.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the McKnightstown Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing for Mrs. Scott.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monashanfuneralhome.com.
