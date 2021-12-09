William “Bill” A. Nieves Sr., 76, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Faye (Monn) Nieves, Gettysburg. Together they shared 56 years of marriage.
Born November 4, 1945, in Naranjito, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Fransisco and Ramona (Espinel) Nieves.
Bill was employed with PennDOT for 33 years and later worked part time at Battlefield Harley Davidson. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. Bill was a member of LAMA, the Latin America Motorcycle Association, for 22 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, William A. Nieves Jr. and wife Sarai of Magna, Utah; daughter, Tammy Nieves-Plank and husband Barry of Aspers; sister, Ramonita Rivera of Gettysburg; grandchildren, William A. Nieves III of Chambersburg and Rhaya Ramos of Aspers; and great-grandson Sebastian Nieves of Newville.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosalind Santiago, Antonia Lance and Maria Nieves-Hernandez; and brother Luis Nieves.
A service to celebrate the life of William “Bill” A. Nieves Sr. will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Eagles Aerie #1562, 61 North 5th Street, Gettysburg, with Rev. Allen Hersh officiating. Private burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Contributions in memory of William “Bill” A. Nieves Sr. may be made to AseraCare Hospice Care, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404.
To share memories of William “Bill” A. Nieves Sr., please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
