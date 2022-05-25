Norma D. Pantzer, 90, of Littlestown, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard W. Pantzer, her husband of 37 years, who died on January 21, 2012.
She was born September 23, 1931, and was the daughter of Jesse Duff and Margaret (Geisbert) Duff.
She is survived by various nephews, nieces, and beloved friends.
She was a member of Piney Creek Presbyterian Church, in Taneytown, Md.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Piney Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.