Karena M. Bowman, age 51, of McSherrystown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg.
Karena was born in Hanover on March 6, 1969, and graduated from New Oxford High School, Class of 1987. She worked as a cake decorator for Kennie’s Markets in Spring Grove and most recently as a kennel worker at Horse N’ Hound Haven in New Oxford. She enjoyed crafts and card making and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her parents, Donald E. and Kathleen (Hagerman) Bowman; brothers, Donald E. Bowman Jr. and his wife Cora Lee of Ohio, and Scott F. Bowman and his wife Sandra of Hanover; her nieces, Nancy and Katherine; her nephews, Scott Jr., Ryan, Aaron, Kyle and Connor; and her friend Scott Cathcart. She was predeceased by her son Andrew Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 2121 K St NW #200, Washington, D.C. 20037; or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.