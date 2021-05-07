Francis E. Hockensmith, 70, of Harrisburg, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home. Born Sept. 11, 1950, in Gettysburg, Francis was the son of the late Raymond and Betty (Smith) Hockensmith.
He was a Littlestown High School graduate and had been employed with Cole & Co. in Harrisburg as a customer service rep. Most recently he was working for Harrisburg Transit.
Surviving are his three sisters, Barbara Elkins of Hanover, Deborah Rorrer of Hanover, and Donna Fox of Gettysburg; his niece and caregiver, Connie Kint of East Berlin; and many nieces and nephews.
Francis was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Harrisburg. He enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift shops and spending time with his family.
Graveside memorial service is Friday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.