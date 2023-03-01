James R. Lauritsen, 75, of New Oxford, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born September 24, 1947 in New Brunswick, N.J., he was the son of the late Raymond and Gladys (Hoover) Lauritsen. James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Celeste (Sepanek) Lauritsen.
He graduated from Biscayne College and earned two master’s degrees, one from Barry University and one from Shippensburg University. James served as the librarian at Gettysburg High School for many years, as well as the school’s head coach for the track and field and cross-country teams.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg and the BSCD (Brothers and Sisters of Charity, Domestic), a public association of the faithful.
In his spare time, James could be found reading, woodworking, or stone carving, and he was also a model train enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by four children, Kristina J. Lauritsen of Montgomery Village, Md., John C. Lauritsen of Elkton, Md., Katherine G. Schiefer of Gettysburg and Jeffrey T. Lauritsen of Carlisle, Pa., and four grandchildren, Martin (Diego) and Isabela (Lucia) Pineda and Michael and Calan Schiefer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High Street, Gettysburg. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier school at https://www.sfxcs-pa.org/advancement or to Brothers and Sisters of Charity, Domestic at https://www.bscdomestic.org/online-giving. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
