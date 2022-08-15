Arlene Lillian Noel, 84, entered into God’s eternal care on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Born on Tuesday, May 10, 1938, in New Oxford, she was a daughter of the late Albert J. Hockensmith and Nellie Small Hockensmith Leese.
Arlene worked as a nurse’s aide caring for disabled children and was a member of St. John’s Church at New Chester. She loved flowers, Christmas, family gatherings and watching birds. She will always be remembered as a loving mother who was dedicated to her family.
Survivors include four children, Leroy James Noel and his wife Katie of Hanover, Rosa Mae Pascoe and her husband David, and Sherry Ann Martin, all of Spring Grove, and Nevin Lee Noel of Hanover; three sisters, Jane Hull and her husband Kermit of Abbottstown, Anna Boggs and her husband Richard of Hanover, and Delores Nelson of Taneytown, Md.; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Burnell and Nelson Hockensmith; and two sisters, Myrtle Hale and Cindy Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church at New Chester, 2243 Hunterstown Hampton Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
The family will receive friends at a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc., 311 Broadway in Hanover.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.