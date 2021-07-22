Patricia R. (Timmins) Feeser, age 81, passed away at home on July 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond H. Feeser.
Patricia was born in Hanover on November 8, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Keagy) Timmins. She attended and graduated from Delone Catholic High School. She spent most of her life working as a seamstress before retiring.
She was a devote parishioner of Sacred Heart Basilica and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
Patricia enjoyed golf, softball, bowling, dancing, and was also an avid sports fans, especially for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers.
Patricia loved her family but most especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her son, Daniel Feeser and wife Amy; her daughter, Katherine McMaster; her grandchildren, Ryan and partner Kensie, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Evangeline, and Cassandra; her step-grandson Ray; her two great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way; and her four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, William, Mike, Ray, and Steve; her sisters Delores, Rita, Helen, Sally, Marg, Barb, Kate, and Sue; and countless nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Raymond, Patricia was preceded in death by her stepson Delmer Feeser; her stepdaughter Beverly Feeser; her grandson Amos; her step-grandchild David; her brothers Ed and Dick; and her sister Joan.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA 17331. The internment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. A gathering will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia’s memory can be made to Delone Catholic High School Athletics, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
