Doris J. Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Gardens at Gettysburg.
She was born August 27, 1931, in Littlestown, the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn, died May 2022.
Doris and her husband were very involved at Wesley Chapel in Fountaindale, Pa., in various aspects of the church. She also went to monthly Savillasville Senior Center dinners. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She always talked about her highlight of a lifetime, her visit to the Holy Land. But most important to Doris was her family and spending time with them.
Mrs. Monn is survived by a son, Eddie H. Nagle Jr. and his wife Antoinette of Abbottstown; a daughter, Cindy Myrick and her husband Michael of Dillsburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Eric D. Nagle (Michelle Powell), Eric C. Nagle (Lindy), Kevin Nagle (Belinda), Jeremy Nagle (Tonya), and Seth Myrick; two step-grandchildren, David Shank and Dijon Lucabaugh; eight great-grandchildren, Lindsey Bernal, Lindsay Minnehan, Jace Nagle, Rebecca Rupnow, Austin Nagle, Logan Nagle, Dylan Myrick, and Allison Schaecher; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruthetta Lawrence. She was predeceased by a grandson, Austin Myrick; and two brothers, Carroll and Kenny Reed.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Santino officiating. Interment will be in Fountaindale Union Cemetery. There will be s viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.