Maud Louise Weant, age 86, passed away November 15.
Services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Harney, Md., on Saturday, December 17.
The family will greet guests starting at noon; the service will be held at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church to help the local community.
