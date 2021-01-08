William David Emanuel, 60, of Franklintown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 25, 1959, in Carlisle, the son of the late John E. Emanuel Sr. and Helen L. (Bennett) Emanuel.
William was a graduate of the Biglerville High School, Class of 1977, and received his associates degree in forestry in 1979 from the Mont Alto Campus of the Penn State University.
He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1979 until 1991 and participated in Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991.
William was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time at the family cabin. He loved animals, especially dogs who accompanied him on long walks in the woods.
William is survived by three brothers, Daniel R. Emanuel of Mechanicsburg, John E. Emanuel of Camp Hill, and Michael C. Emanuel and his wife Eileen of Harrisburg; and two nieces, Jessica Spotswood and her husband Steve of Washington, D.C., and Amber Emanuel of Gainesville, Fla.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Gap, Annville.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
