Norman Lee Clark, age 93, of Rockville, Md., passed away April 25, 2022. He was born October 8, 1928, in San Pedro, California, the son of the late albert Clark and Julia (Lobaugh) Clark of Idaville.
Norman devoted his life to serving our nation through his dedication to the US Navy for over 23 years. He was a lifelong member of the Masons-Montgomery Cornerstone Lodge #195, and the Tall Cedars and spent countless hours volunteering for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and other outreach programs.
Norman was a wonderful and kind family man who enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren (even though they caught the fish and he didn’t). His first love and commitment was to his loving wife and his daughters. They always came first.
Norman is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Janet Clark; his three daughters, Pat Clark Wolcott, Donna Clark Rouse (Howard Rouse), and Carolyn Clark Keelor (Richard Keelor); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers, Albert Clark Jr. and Raymond Clark, and he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Clark.
All of his friends at Heritage Village, the Masons, Tall Cedars, Burgundy Knolls neighbors and Living Faith Lutheran Church will truly miss him.
The family will receive friends and family from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Pumphrey Funeral Home at 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, Md. The church service will be at 11 a.m., May 7, 2022, at Living Faith Lutheran Church at 1605 Viers Mill Road, Rockville, Md.
Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MDA National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601; website, mda.org.
