Mary Ellen Maring Baker, 76, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully in hospice on November 10, 2021.
She is survived by her brother, Gary; her three children, Kristin, Jon, and Jen; and grandchildren, Adele and Henry.
She was born in Gettysburg and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1963. She graduated from Pennsylvania State University and was an elementary school teacher.
Memorial service was held at All Souls Unitarian Church in Jacksonville, Florida.
