John R. Crider, 82, passed Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Genesis Healthcare in Gettysburg. He was the husband of Lois A. “Ann” (Hurt) Crider, his wife of 61 years.
John was born July 6, 1940, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Rana A. and Teresa H. (Damph) Crider.
John retired from the National Security Agency. He was a member of St. Andrew’s on The Bay Church, Annapolis, Md., and the Annapolis Moose Lodge. He was a volunteer CPR instructor and blood donor with the American Red Cross, and dressed as Santa for many different organizations.
In addition to his wife Ann, John is survived by a daughter, Yvette C. Wilson and her husband Glenn “Scott” of New Oxford; two sons, David K. Crider and his wife Becky of Bellingham, Wash., and Michael B. Crider and his wife Tracy of Red Hill; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Crider of Altoona.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to Disabled American Veterans.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
