John F. Bayer Jr., 63, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Nov. 19, 1956, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late John F. Bayer and Ruth Forsythe Stitley. John was predeceased by his wife, Beverly D. (DeHaas) Bayer, who died Oct. 28, 2019.
He was employed by the former Inland Container Plant in Biglerville, for a number of years. John enjoyed fishing with his late brother Fred.
Survivors include his three children, Britney N. Bayer, Andrew J. Bayer and Allison K. Glass, all of Gettysburg; two grandchildren, Harlee and Jax; and his six siblings, Wanda Bankert of Hanover, Pa., Robert “Reds” Forsythe of Colorado, and Roxey Andrews, Cathy Hill, Diane Beasley and Daniel “Dean” Kump, all of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by his brother, Fred Bayer and sister, Ann Stoner.
Following cremation, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
