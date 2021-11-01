Linda L. Speelman, 75, of Hanover, Pa., died suddenly at her home on Monday, November 1, 2021. Born in Gettysburg, on August 9, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Eva (Jacoby) Byers.
Linda was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Speelman, who died in 2004.
She had been employed by Clark Shoe Co. for nine years, Pillowtex for four years and previously for Revonah Pretzels in Hanover for 10 years. She loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her son, Roberto Santiago of Hanover, Pa.; two daughters, Tina Sparks of Hanover and Sue Head of State College, Pa.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Ricky Byers of Gettysburg and Michael Byers of Shippensburg, Pa. Linda was predeceased by a brother, Henry Byers Jr.; a granddaughter, Ruby Shaw Marcado; and a great-grandson, Brandon Shaw.
A graveside funeral service and interment will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.