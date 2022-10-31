William R. “Bill” Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022,, at his residence. He was born July 22, 1942, in Gettysburg, to the late Dr. Raymond M. Hale and Margaret (Robinson) Hale.
He was a graduate of Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, Va., after which he attended and graduated from Alfred University in Alfred, N.Y., with a bachelor’s degree.
William was owner and operator of Windside Fruit Farm in Arendtsville since 1960. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arendtsville and served as treasurer for many years.
He was a member of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Association, past director of the Adams County Farm Bureau, Knouse Foods Co-Op and the board of directors of Agway.
Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Diane (Linn) Hale of Arendtsville; a daughter and a son, Christina (Hale) Smith and her husband Shawn of Gettysburg, and Andrew M. Hale and his wife Mary (Gebhart) Hale of Biglerville; five grandchildren, Kirsten (Smith) Leatherman and her husband Jordan, Brooke Smith, Morgan Smith, Collin Hale and Spencer Hale; one great-grandchild, Kenley Hale, daughter of Collin Hale and Rhianna Zaney; two sisters, Ann (Hale) Hartzel and her husband Fred of Minneapolis, Minn., and Susan (Hale) Lockley and her husband Brooks of Manlius, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Chess.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville.
There will be no public viewing. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
