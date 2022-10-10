Pauline Irene Showers, age 84, of Gardners, passed Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was born December 6, 1937, in Butler Township, Adams County, to the late William E. and Mary K. (Chamberlain) Livingston.
She was employed as a DE pelletizer operator for Knouse Foods at Peach Glen for 54 years until her retirement.
Surviving is one daughter and one son, Dorothy “Dottie” Smith of Aspers, and David E. Showers of Aspers;, five sisters, Doris Jane Showaker of Gardners, Sarah R. Linch of York Springs, Rosemary Sprenkle of York, Pa., Jacqueline Stambaugh of Thomasville, Pa., and Debra May of Gardners; five granddaughters; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Marlin E. Showers who died September 13, 2011; one daughter, Roxanne Showers; one brother, William E. Livingston; and three sisters, Shirley A. Warren, Anna Mae Livingston and Helen E. Livingston.
Professional services are entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where visitation will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Susan E. Scott. Burial will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
Personal online condolences may be made at www.DuganFH.com.
