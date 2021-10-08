Jacqueline A. (Noel) Smith “Jackie”, age 85, of Hanover, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021, at WakeMed Cary Hospital in Cary N.C. She was the loving wife of the late Andrew M. Smith Sr., who passed away in 1999.
Jackie was born in Hanover on Nov. 10, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Wilbert F. Noel Sr., and Margaret M. (Hamilton) Noel. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School class of 1954 and graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in 1957. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years, most recently at Shepherds Choice Nursing Home and Lutheran Home Care. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Basilica in Hanover, where she served as an extraordinary minister and home health minister.
She is survived by her children Mary (Patty) Fitzgerald and her husband Bill of Cary N.C., Andrew Smith Jr. and his wife Kim of Hanover, Timothy Smith of Hanover, Robert Smith and his wife Allison of West Union S.C.; her grandchildren, Matthew, Megan, Tanis, Stefani, Amanda, Aaron, Nicholas, Mollie, Drew, Jonas, Luke; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Wilbert F. Noel Jr., Stephen Noel Sr., her sisters Nancy Bunty, Gail Elliott and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr., Hanover, with Fr. Dwight Schlaline as celebrant. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Conewago Chapel Cemetery following the Mass. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jackie’s memory may be made to Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Dr., Hanover PA 17331 or American Lung Assoc., 3001 Gettysburg Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, MA 01581
