Melva Althea (Miner) Cockle died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on June 19, 2022, at age 100.
Melva was born in Carlisle, Pa., on September 1, 1921, to Ermel (Miller) and Paul Miner. Melva was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard L. Cockle; her parents; and her siblings, Pauline Brown, Betty Shetter, Thelma Doll, Doris Jones, James Miner and William Miner.
Melva is survived by her two children, Lynda D. Cockle and Richard L. Cockle Jr.; six grandchildren, Richard E. Yetsko, Travis J. Yetsko, April C. Yetsko, Adam C. Yetsko, Nigel L. Cockle and Jill W. Zimmerman; and 10 great-grandchildren.
At the end of World War II, Melva and Richard settled in North Bend, Wash., and relocated to Sutherlin, Ore. In 1958, they moved to Pennsylvania, opening the first sub and pizza shop in Gettysburg, Cockle’s Corner Cupboard. They ran the restaurant for 25 years until retirement in 1979.
Melva and Richard traveled extensively, visiting 49 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Melva’s favorite artistic medium was needlepoint.
Many people in Gettysburg will remember Melva for her daily walks around town with her Yorkshire Terrier. She continued these walks well past her 100th birthday. Melva loved to walk.
Melva will be loved and missed by friends and especially by her family.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
